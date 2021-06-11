Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $912.96 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $170.53 or 0.00458517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,191.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $602.28 or 0.01619417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055494 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001270 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004605 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,757,314 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

