Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $774.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.10 and $774.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.09 or 1.00146538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00064808 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000982 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009185 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

