BitCore Trading 25.2% Lower This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. BitCore has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $44,866.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,855.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.96 or 0.06348979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.68 or 0.01559268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.00438133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00153447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.31 or 0.00660161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00441303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006451 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00040793 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

