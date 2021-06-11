Bithao 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.89 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $24.30 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.10 or 0.00753245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00084121 BTC.

Bithao Profile

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

