Bitsdaq Tops 1-Day Volume of $72.00 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $322,272.08 and approximately $72.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.21 or 0.00759519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00084335 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq (BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

