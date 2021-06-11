Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $55.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $140,076.46 and $55.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00435107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

