BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

EGF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

