BlackRock Inc. Acquires 199,255 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.09% of Astec Industries worth $274,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.03.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

