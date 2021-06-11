BlackRock Inc. Acquires 24,345 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,202,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.74% of Hope Bancorp worth $274,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

