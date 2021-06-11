BlackRock Inc. Acquires 536,260 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.10% of Methode Electronics worth $275,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after buying an additional 103,327 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 197,685 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after buying an additional 89,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 39,122 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MEI opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.