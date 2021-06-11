BlackRock Inc. Acquires 881,541 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.77% of Equity Commonwealth worth $263,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,405,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

EQC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

