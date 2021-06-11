BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of Vicor worth $267,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vicor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Vicor by 47.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 53,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,885 shares of company stock worth $349,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

