BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.15% of Domtar worth $262,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth $13,551,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth $13,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.85. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.