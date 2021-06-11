BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 215.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.14% of Li Auto worth $257,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.75.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

