BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,632 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.88% of CareDx worth $279,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CareDx by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in CareDx by 32.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -319.92 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,329 shares of company stock worth $12,135,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.