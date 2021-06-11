BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 188,139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.80% of NBT Bancorp worth $256,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

