BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,073,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.37% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $264,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

