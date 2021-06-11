BlackRock Inc. Buys 117,147 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.71% of Choice Hotels International worth $280,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

CHH stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $123.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.