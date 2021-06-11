BlackRock Inc. Buys 231,143 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.65% of Popular worth $275,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Popular by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

BPOP stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

