BlackRock Inc. Buys 657,195 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.28% of Trustmark worth $262,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

