BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.67% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $259,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $36,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,870. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.