BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.67% of Cytokinetics worth $277,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,367 shares of company stock worth $2,829,923 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

