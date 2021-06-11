BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 110.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $279,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.81 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77.

