BlackRock Inc. Has $256.60 Million Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,019 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.07% of Unisys worth $256,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UIS stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

