BlackRock Inc. Has $258.61 Million Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.10% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $258,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.0% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE:BHVN opened at $103.46 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $103.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.