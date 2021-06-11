BlackRock Inc. Has $263.22 Million Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.55% of Cardlytics worth $263,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after buying an additional 217,587 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,890,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $90,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $258,560.00. Insiders have sold 58,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

