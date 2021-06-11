BlackRock Inc. Has $267 Million Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.81% of Urban Edge Properties worth $267,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,555 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $20,510,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $4,229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,476,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of UE stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

