BlackRock Inc. Has $272.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 135,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.68% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $272,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.30. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

