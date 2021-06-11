BlackRock Inc. Has $273.50 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,158 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.60% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $273,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

WWE opened at $64.88 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

