BlackRock Inc. Has $275.96 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.27% of Ichor worth $275,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $54.72 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

