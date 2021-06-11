BlackRock Inc. Has $276.84 Million Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,816,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 23.22% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $276,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.2% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 312,439 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 182.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

