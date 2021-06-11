BlackRock Inc. Has $279.28 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.93% of Ares Management worth $279,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $47,541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 354,435 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $14,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 58.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,671,000 after acquiring an additional 227,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $9,410,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

