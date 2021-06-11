BlackRock Inc. Has $282.84 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.70% of Nexstar Media Group worth $282,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.35. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

