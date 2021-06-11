BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.98% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $257,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $324.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.54. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $219.37 and a twelve month high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

