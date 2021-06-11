BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.02% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $274,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 110.12 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

