BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.21% of Dine Brands Global worth $264,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

DIN stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.