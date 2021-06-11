BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.14% of HNI worth $278,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HNI shares. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

