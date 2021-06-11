BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.55% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $271,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $23,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE PIPR opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $130.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

