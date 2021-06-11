BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.19% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $265,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

