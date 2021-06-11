BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 271,545 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.28% of FibroGen worth $264,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in FibroGen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

