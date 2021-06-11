BlackRock Inc. Purchases 120,263 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.90% of Oxford Industries worth $264,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

