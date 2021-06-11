BlackRock Inc. Purchases 136,187 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.20% of American Woodmark worth $271,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $82.83 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.