BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,999,294 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.79% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $276,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $19,809,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,098,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,813 shares of company stock worth $5,278,316. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $32.54 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

