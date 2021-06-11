BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.04% of Scientific Games worth $260,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $72.54 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.13.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

