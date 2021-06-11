BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,390 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.16% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $260,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KW. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KW opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

