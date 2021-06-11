BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 340.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.07% of AMC Entertainment worth $279,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,980,656 shares of company stock worth $31,905,155. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

