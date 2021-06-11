BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.33% of Strategic Education worth $279,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $36,755,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth about $5,976,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

