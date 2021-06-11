BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.95% of Energizer worth $258,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 163.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.