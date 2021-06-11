BlackRock Inc. Sells 136,652 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,683,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,652 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.76% of Assured Guaranty worth $282,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE AGO opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

