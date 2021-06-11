BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,386,044 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,386,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.22% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $268,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.18. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.